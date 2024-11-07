Suriyanar temple Aadeenam marries devotee in private ceremony; causes stir among followers

CHENNAI: Mahalinga Swami, the 54-year-old head (Aadeenam) of the famous Suriyanar Temple in Kumbakonam, recently married Hema Sri, a 47-year-old devotee.

The marriage, which took place on October 10 in Bengaluru, was conducted in a private ceremony and only recently came to light to the public, caused a stir, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Hema Sri, a regular visitor to the Aadeenam who frequently sought blessings from Mahalinga Swami, reportedly formed a close bond with him over time. This connection led to their decision to marry. The couple registered their marriage in Bengaluru, where the ceremony remained discreet until a few days back.

Responding to questions, Mahalinga Swami addressed the marriage on social media, stating, "There have been Aadeenams who were married. I have nothing to hide. Hema Sri came to the Aadeenam as a devotee and will continue to be one."

His comments confirmed the marriage, which defies conventional expectations for Aadeenam leaders, who often remain unmarried or renounce family life to focus on their spiritual duties.

Historically, Aadeenams are expected to lead a life of celibacy, with some only taking on the role after renouncing family life.

However, Mahalinga Swami’s choice to marry while serving as the head of the Aadeenam has generated curiosity and discussion among followers.

Before Mahalinga Swami, the position was held by Sankaralinga Swamigal, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 102.