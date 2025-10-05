Surge in number of PhD students renewing scholarships in State-run Arts & Science colleges

CHENNAI: The number of PhD students availing and renewing scholarships in government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges has increased following the implementation of the scheme.

Scholarships, awarded by the Higher Education Department, are provided to students of government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges to pursue research studies. Students who have secured 60 per cent or more in postgraduate courses are eligible for the scholarship.

“Students joining research courses after completing their PG studies are eligible to receive the scholarship for three years, while those who join after completing MPhil are eligible for two years,” said a senior official from the department. “Among students who join research courses from January 1 to December 31 each year, 120 candidates are selected based on marks obtained, subject studied, and communal representation. Each student receives Rs 5,000 per month, amounting to Rs 60,000 per year, disbursed through the principals of the colleges.”

Providing statistics over the past three years, the official said that 47 scholarships were renewed in the third year (2021). “This number increased to 59 in 2022, and further rose to 82 in 2023. For 2024-2025, provisional figures indicate that renewals have exceeded 100,” he added.

The amount sanctioned for scholarships has increased over the years, from Rs 1.71 crore in 2021 to Rs 1.83 crore in 2023.