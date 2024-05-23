Supriya Sahu IAS praises foresters, locals of Tirunelveli for safe capture, relocation of two leopards

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department secretary Supriya Sahu posted a tweet on her X account on Thursday appreciating the efforts of foresters and local villagers in Tirunelveli Forest Division who relocated two leopards, who had strayed from a forest to a nearby village and created fear among the residents there.

"Kudos to the local villagers for their support and to the Forest staff for the successful rescue and release of the leopards", she wrote appreciatively.

"This is how the 'leap to freedom' looks like", she said in her tweet, tagging Indian Forest Officer Ilayaraja, and stated that the most important strategy to achieve the larger conservation goals was to safely capture and relocate the wildlife in human-wildlife conflict areas.