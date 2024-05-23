Massive elephant census underway at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department on Thursday commenced a three-day-long elephant census at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, officials said.

Around 300 forest officials are deputed to conduct the census in ten forest ranges at STR.

All precautionary measures are being taken, like providing firearms for enumerators to safeguard them from animal attack, drinking water and food, officials said.

The forest officials will conduct the census from 6 am to 6 pm daily till Saturday.