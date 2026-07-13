Supreme Court puts Madras HC cow slaughter ban on hold

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court order that had directed a ban on the slaughter of cows and calves across Tamil Nadu, including during Bakrid, according to media reports.
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the interim order while issuing notice on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court's directive.
The bench observed that the last paragraph of the High Court's order (which imposed the state-wide ban), prima facie required "correction", as reported by Live Law.
On May 27, a day before Bakrid, a Madras High Court Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayan passed the order on a PIL filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi General Secretary K Surya Prasanth. While the petitioner had sought directions to ensure slaughter took place only at designated locations, the court went on to impose a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves anywhere in the State on any day.