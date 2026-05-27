Bar cow slaughter in non-designated areas during Bakrid: Madras HC tells top officials

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan ruled that animal slaughter cannot occur at any location of one’s choice, but must be confined to official slaughterhouses or sites specifically designated by competent local authorities. “Slaughter cannot be done in any place you want,” the court observed.

The directive came in response to a petition from a Coimbatore political activist, who alleged preparations were under way to slaughter cows and calves in non-notified areas. Criticising the police for their suggestion in the counter-affidavit that temporary sheds could be used for the purpose, the court questioned how such makeshift arrangements could be considered lawful.