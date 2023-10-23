Supported her to get FIR registered, we are on her side: Annamalai after Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP

CHENNAI: Hours after well-known actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing "lack of support", the party's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai said that he had a telephonic conversation with her and said the party is on her side.

He said that Gautami had demanded fast action and that he had helped her to get the FIR registered against the concerned person, who she alleged that had cheated her.

"I spoke to Gautami Tadimalla on the phone and she demanded a very fast action because all her hard-earned money allegedly cheated by a person. We had helped her to meet the police and supported her to get the FIR registered, but now she feels that some BJP workers are trying to protect the accused. Nobody is trying to protect him, I had a chat with Gautami today also there is a misunderstanding is what I believe."



He added, "Police have to look into it and take action. Nobody in the BJP is trying to protect the accused and he is not connected with the BJP. The accused was with Gautami for 25 years as a friend, and he has cheated, it is a case between Gautami and him, we are on the side of Gautami here."

Earlier on Monday morning, Gautami Tadimalla ended her 25-year association with the BJP, alleging among others, support from a section of the party to a man named C Alagappan, who had allegedly cheated her.

In her resignation letter, she said, "Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings."