Actor Gautami Tadimalla resigns from BJP

CHENNAI: Renowned actor Gautami Tadimalla on Monday resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being a member of the party for 20 years.

In her resignation letter, she cited her reason for quitting the party and said, "Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings."

Referring to a person known as C Alagappan, the actor stated that he has swindled her of her money, property, and documents.



She said she had faith in the Tamil Nadu government and judicial department, and said she was fighting for justice for herself and her child's future.

"I have followed the laws, rules, and processes of our country just as every Indian citizen must, with full respect and faith that I will receive justice. I have filed a series of complaints with complete trust in my Chief Minister, my police department, and my judicial system, but I find that the process has been inexplicably dragging on," she said.

She recalled how the BJP, during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, entrusted her with the development of the Rajapalayam Constituency and had assured her a seat, however, rescinded her seat at the last minute.

The actor said she remained a party loyalist despite these incidents, but she was shattered by the “complete lack of support”.

"Several senior leaders have been enabling C Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after FIRs were filed," she further alleged.