Supply shortage spikes tomato prices in central TN

TIRUCHY: Tomato prices skyrocketed across the central region of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Tiruchy, on Wednesday, due to a decline in yield caused by incessant rainfall. The retail price has climbed to Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, a significant jump from Rs 25 to Rs 30 last week.

According to traders from Gandhi Market in Tiruchy, the major tomato-producing regions include neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and local producers like Dharmapuri, Erode, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruchy districts, from where they procure the vegetable.

Despite Tamil Nadu cultivating tomato in an area of 44,918 ha, with the maximum cultivation in Dharmapuri at 13,542 ha, the Gandhi Market traders extensively depend on the other states and the local production, particularly from Manapparai in Tiruchy, for large volumes of produce.

"As heavy rains battered major tomato-producing regions, the crop damage resulted in a supply shortage across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Gandhi Market in Tiruchy. This eventually led to a spike in tomato prices on Wednesday," said MK Jaisankar, the president of the Gandhi Market Retail Traders Association.

Pointing out that the vegetable was sold at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg a week earlier, Jaisankar said that as the supply from the other states and local producers was disrupted, the retail price has reached Rs 70 to Rs 80, with a crate of 27 kgs being sold at around Rs 2,000.

The price would further rise in the next 15 days until tomatoes start to arrive from Manapparai in Tiruchy, claimed Jaisankar. As it is a kitchen staple that people are bound to use compulsorily, the demand does not decrease significantly, he noted.

Jaisankar stated that while the traders are particular about meeting the requirements of the hotels and wedding organisers, who are their regular customers, the households may not be able to afford such a high price.