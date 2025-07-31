Supplementary exam results for classes 10, 11 out on July 31

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations will release the supplementary board exam results of classes 10 and 11 for the academic year 2024-25 on Thursday (July 31).

Per the DGE notification, the students who appeared for the supplementary exam in July can download the exam results and the provisional mark certificates from www.dge.tn.gov.in from 2.30 pm on Thursday. Candidates willing to procure answer sheets can apply from August 4 by paying Rs 275.

Students who wish to apply for a copy of their answer sheets in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai districts have been directed to submit the application forms at the office of the concerned Chief Educational Officer (CEO) and pay the applicable fee in cash, read the notification.

Meanwhile, the Minister for School Education announced that the enrollment for the current academic year 2025-26 has crossed four lakh as of July 30.

As per the data released by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), 32,807 new admissions were recorded in kindergarten, over 2.11 lakh admissions for class 1 (Tamil medium), 63,896 new admissions in class 1 (English medium) and 92,098 admissions between classes 2 and 8.

Subsequently, Tenkasi recorded the highest in class 1 enrollment with 8,571 admissions and lowest, around 1,022, was recorded in The Nilgiris.