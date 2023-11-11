Suo motu DA case against Ponmudy: HC seeks DVAC’s reply by Nov 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file a reply on the discharge of minister K Ponmudy from a disproportionate (DA) case by the Vellore court.

Justice G Jayachandran questioned the status quo of the case registered by DVAC, from which Ponmudy was discharged by the lower court. Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Muthu Meeran appeared for DVAC submitted that the agency is scrutinising the order issued by the Vellore court and sought time to get details.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter on November 27 for further hearing. Senior counsel R Basant, appearing for the then principal judge of Vellore court who acquitted Ponmudy from the DA case, too sought time for commencing arguments.

However, the judge refused the request by stating that the Supreme Court has directed all the High Courts to monitor and ensure early disposal of cases against MPs/MLAs.

Senior counsel NR Elango who appeared for Ponmudy contended that the transfer of the case from Villupuram court to Vellore court was not done at his client’s request and the court had not even intimated the move to him.