Sunday pattern of EMUs, passenger specials, extension of special trains

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway said that Sunday pattern of suburban train services would be followed on Wednesday. Railways would also operate passenger special trains between Tambaram and Guduvancheri and extend 3 special trains between Chennai Central station and Sengottai to manage holiday demand.

On October 1 (Ayudha Puja) being a national holiday, Sunday pattern of suburban services will be maintained in Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurupeta and Beach-Chengalpattu sections.

Three passenger special trains would be operated from Tambaram to Guduvancheri stations to meet the demand of passengers commuting to Kilambakkam bus terminus on (September 30) Tuesday. Passenger special trains will leave Tambaram at 7:42 pm, 7:53 pm and 8:10 pm.

Train 06121/06122 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sengottai – Dr MGR Chennai Central festival special trains will be extended up to Kottayam. Train 06121 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kottayam Express Special will leave Central station at 3.10 pm on October 1, 8, 15, and 22 (Wednesday) and reach Kottayam at 12.05 pm, the next day.

In the return direction, Train 06122 Kottayam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express special will leave Kottayam at 2.05 pm on October 2, 9, 16, and 23 (Thursday) and reach Central station at 11.30 am the next day. The train will have stoppages at Arakkonam, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.