Summoned for inquiry on Sept 18: DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi after Central Crime Branch raid

He further stated that he has been summoned for an inquiry on September 18 for an inquiry and that he will face it legally and disprove all the charges.

Speaking to reporters after the search by CCB at his house in Anna Nagar, Tennur in Tiruchy that lasted for more than eight hours, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the TVK government, to mute the opposition leaders who speak louder for welfare in the Assembly and the public platforms are targeted as a diversion tactics which the TVK has been following ever since forming government.

“The team searched everywhere in the house for ‘something chargeable’, but they could only take away the documents about the Class 10 and 12 results, school inspections, achievement lists of the education department and summoned me for an inquiry. The officials were given full cooperation during the entire search operation,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.