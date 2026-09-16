Summoned for inquiry on Sept 18: DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi after Central Crime Branch raid

TIRUCHY: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) team, which conducted searches across our premises, took away previous years' Class 10 and 12 result copies, documents related to the school inspections and the achievement records during my tenure as the minister for school education, said former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.
He further stated that he has been summoned for an inquiry on September 18 for an inquiry and that he will face it legally and disprove all the charges.
Speaking to reporters after the search by CCB at his house in Anna Nagar, Tennur in Tiruchy that lasted for more than eight hours, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the TVK government, to mute the opposition leaders who speak louder for welfare in the Assembly and the public platforms are targeted as a diversion tactics which the TVK has been following ever since forming government.
“The team searched everywhere in the house for ‘something chargeable’, but they could only take away the documents about the Class 10 and 12 results, school inspections, achievement lists of the education department and summoned me for an inquiry. The officials were given full cooperation during the entire search operation,” Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.
"I will appear for the inquiry and from there, will head to Dharapuram for bypoll works at the places where I am deputed," Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.
Stating that the opposition leaders are targeted for speaking louder against the malfunctioning of the government in the Assembly and on public platforms, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he had called the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay 'Hitler' and his council of ministers as Goebels for peddling fake narratives.
“To divert the opposition from working for the bypolls, the state government has been practising diversion tactics, and the search operation was a part it and the DMK people will never be scared of such murmurs out of inexperience and we will face it legally and prove our innocence in the court,” said Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
Earlier, DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru, who was refused entry into the house of Mahesh Poyyamozhi, where a search was on, told the media persons charged that the searches in the premises of the DMK leaders are just to threaten the opposition ahead of the bypolls.
“The TVK government has been targeting the prominent DMK leaders just for political gain. We will prove every single charge and come out innocent in every case through the court,” he said.