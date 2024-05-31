Summer heat effect: Tomato prices likely to rise as Andhra stops exporting to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The export of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu has been stopped. This can lead to a steep rise in tomato prices in places bordering Andhra Pradesh, like Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh exports tomatoes to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Due to the scorching summer heat this year, the tomato flowers have wilted and dropped, without forming fruit.

With the tomato yield being reduced by half, they are now being sold at wholesale prices of Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg from Rs 9 to Rs 12 per kg last year.

Currently, Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, has a limited supply of tomatoes.

At present tomatoes are exported only to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, traders said that tomato prices are expected to rise further with Andhra Pradesh stopping exports.