Sultanpet villagers protest against erratic water supply

COIMBATORE: Villagers resorted to a protest with empty pots on Thursday against the erratic supply of drinking water to their neighbourhood in Sultanpet near Coimbatore.

Since their issue was not set right despite repeated requests, the villagers gheraoed the Appanaickenpatty panchayat office with empty pots in protest.

“Water was supplied only once in 25 days. In recent days, the situation has turned worse and has been delayed further. Also, water is supplied only for an hour, which is inadequate,” claimed villagers.

There are around 7,000 villagers in the Appanaickenpatty panchayat. The aggrieved villagers demanded that the panchayat authorities supply water at least once in three days.

Following their protest, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) authorities came to the spot and assured to take immediate measures to address their concerns. The villagers were informed that an additional overhead tank will be built and a borewell will be dug to overcome the water crisis.