Sudden NEET-PG cancellation has led to confusion: Tamil Nadu Health Minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian condemned the sudden postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG examination on Sunday.

He said that it led to a lot of confusion and the state of medical examination in the country is questionable. He also said that after the allegations of paper leaks and malpractices, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally accepted that there were discrepancies in the examination.

The removal of NTA Director General Subodh Kumar is an indication that there were malpractices in the NEET UG examination. There was a lack of planning and precautions and the exam was postponed, which is why the students are suffering as it has led to extreme stress to them.

Meanwhile, Subramanian said that the malpractice in the medical entrance exam UG NEET has created a stir. Initially, the Centre denied the allegations and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has admitted the malpractice.

He questioned the implementation of the medical examinations in the country saying that given the current scenario, it is uncertain that how many more such confusions would surface.