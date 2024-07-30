Substitute teacher arrested after Cuddalore student's death during javelin practice

CHENNAI: Following the death of a student during javelin throw practice, Vadalur police on Tuesday arrested a mathematics teacher who was substituting as a physical education (PE) teacher at the private school, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The student, Kishore (15), was hit by a spear during a javelin practice session at his school in Vadalur in Cuddalore district. He was declared brain dead later.

Earlier, the boy's father Thirumurugan had filed a complaint at the Vadalur police station, following which a case was registered against the school management and its physical education (PE) teacher.

The police had found that the mathematics teacher of the school was substituting as the PE teacher, according to the Thanthi TV report.