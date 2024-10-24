Submit necessary documents, take steps to implement Coimbatore Metro Rail Project: Vanathi Srinivasan to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and Coimbatore (South) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to submit the necessary documents to the Centre and take steps to implement the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project.

In a letter to CM Stalin, Vanathi alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not submitted the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and the Alternative Analysis Report (AAP) to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is the reason for the delay over the implementation of the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project.

“Due to the increase in population, traffic congestion, the implementation of the metro rail project in Coimbatore is mandatory. Even after the approval sanctioned last February, the implementation of the metro rail project has been delayed,” she said.

Further, the BJP MLA said considering the development of Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu government must submit the CMP and AAP to the MoHUA and initiate the process of Coimbatore Metro Rail Project.