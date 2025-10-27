Submerged causeway over Palar river cuts off 30 Kancheepuram villages, residents demand permanent solution

CHENNAI: Incessant rainfall lashing Kancheepuram district, exacerbated by the influence of Cyclone Montha, has led to the Palar River overflowing, severing a crucial transportation link and leaving residents of over 30 villages stranded and struggling.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the district, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. As a consequence, the water level in the Palar River has risen dramatically, with the current discharge recorded at 15,000 cusecs.

The rising waters have completely submerged the low-level causeway (a cement road built across the riverbed) connecting Walajabad to Thriupulivanam and Avalur. As a precautionary measure, traffic on this vital causeway was halted this morning.

This decision has effectively cut off transportation for more than 30 villages, including Tirupulivanam, Avalur, Salavakkam, Kambarajapuram, Thammanur, Ilayanar Veerur, Kalur, and Kavan Thandalam. Students, office-goers, and daily wage labourers are now forced to take a lengthy 20-kilometre detour on alternative routes to reach Walajabad and other key areas, causing significant hardship and disruption.

"The problem is not new, only the severity is," lamented a resident from one of the affected villages. "Just a few months ago, this same causeway was repaired at a cost of one crore rupees. At that time, we pleaded with the authorities not to just repair it, but to build a high-level bridge instead."

The residents argue that a high-level bridge would remain functional even during peak flooding, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. They express deep frustration that their repeated demands have fallen on deaf ears.

"For years, every time the Palar swells, we are isolated. A high-level bridge is the only permanent solution to end this recurring nightmare," another resident stated.

With the Northeast Monsoon still active, villagers fear that the current transportation crisis is a grim preview of what may become a regular occurrence unless the administration heeds their long-standing demand for a robust and reliable bridge.