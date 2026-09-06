Students rush to book TNLA gallery seats to watch CM Vijay live

The 10.30 am to 11 am slot had only 10 seats available as of 7.30 pm on Saturday (September 5).

Assembly officials said students and the public were eager to watch the Chief Minister's reply on Monday in person. Hence, the demand for passes among college and school students was high.

"The 11 am to 11.30 am slot has been completely booked for Monday. After the TVK-led government assumed charge, the footfall in the Assembly hall has been very high during the sessions. If the Chief Minister comes to the Assembly, the footfall doubles as people want to see him. Around 2,000 to 3,000 people watch the proceedings every day," an Assembly official said.