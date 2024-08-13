Students protest against professor for ‘casteist’ abuse

TIRUCHY: Students from Kumbakonam Government Arts College staged a protest on Monday against a professor for abusing female students with their caste and demanded action against the professor.

It is said that on July 18, a woman professor from the Tamil department who was taking classes for the MA second-year students had reportedly abused the students with their caste name.

In retaliation, the students opposed her and later submitted a petition to Principal Madavi to initiate a departmental action.

However, since the principal was not taking action against the professore, the students who assembled in front of the college staged a protest.

They also raised slogans against the particular professor and the principal who failed to initiate any action.

On information about the protest, a heavy posse of police was posted in front of the college to avert any untoward incident.