Students of classes 9-12 to get standard e-mail for welfare schemes

CHENNAI: To benefit from welfare schemes and online courses, the Department of School Education has directed all high and higher secondary schools in the state to create email addresses for students of classes 9 to 12 in the academic year 2025-26.

The email address for students will be an annual routine practice to help every student avail of welfare schemes and enrol in higher education.

As per the circular from the department, all high and higher secondary state-run schools must ensure that the email address is created by August 29.

Under the Higher Education Guidance scheme, various initiatives related to higher education are being taken for students studying in classes 9 to 12 in all government and aided high and secondary schools.

Creating an email address for students is essential for online certificate courses offered by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), to apply for higher education and competitive examinations and to avail of welfare schemes.

"Such practices help students, especially from rural backgrounds, familiarise with technology. After the email address is created, students are encouraged to send emails, too. Though this practice might seem trivial, it is still vital when it comes to students from rural backgrounds," said a teacher.