Student stabbed after quarrel in Tiruttani

TIRUVALLUR: A Class 9 student was stabbed by a classmate during a quarrel over a kabaddi game at a Government Higher Secondary School in Arungulam near Tiruttani on Sunday.

Students were playing kabaddi before classes began inside the school premises. “During the game, Raghavendran (14) from Mamandur and his classmate Tharunkumar from VN Kandigai had a heated argument, which led to the stabbing incident,” police said.

In a fit of anger, Tharunkumar allegedly took a knife hidden in his pants and slashed Raghavendran’s left arm. He also reportedly bit him on the back. Teachers rushed the injured boy to Tiruttani Government Hospital, where he is under treatment.

Following a complaint, Kanagammachatram police arrested Tharunkumar and began an investigation. Residents said that some students in government schools in Tiruttani and nearby villages have been carrying blades and knives. They urged teachers and police to monitor students’ behaviour and take strict action against such practices.