Student killed as car turns turtle near Vandalur, 3 hurt

CHENNAI: In an unfortunate turn of events, four college students met with an accident as their car turned turtle on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Friday. Three of them sustained injuries, while one of them died on impact.

The deceased was identified as Muthu Sundaram (23) of West Mambalam. Muthu, along with his friends Achuthaperumal (18), Dharshan (21), and Abdul Raj (19), went for a ride on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Friday.

According to police, Abdul Raj, who was driving, lost control of the car while speeding near Tirumudivakkam and rammed into the median.

Muthu, who was in the passenger seat, died on impact at the spot. Passersby rushed to their aid and rushed the occupants to the Chromepet government hospital.

The Chromepet traffic investigation wing retrieved Muthu's body from the spot and sent it for post-mortem examination to Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and are inquiring further.