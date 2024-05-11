Striking gold! Jewellers in Tamil Nadu record Rs 14,000 crore sale on Akshaya Tritiya

CHENNAI: The price remaining high in the recent days, and even climbing higher three times on Akshaya Trithiya, did not dampen the spirit among customers, who reportedly bought gold worth Rs 14,000 crore on Akshaya Trithiya on Friday.

This is expected to continue till Saturday afternoon, as the auspicious period for buying gold will continue till then.

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, which many consider as the most auspicious time to buy gold, many jewellers had announced various offers to attract customers. These include discounts of up to Rs 1,000 per sovereign, better exchange price for old jewellery, commissions, damage, and cashback offers.

This seems to have had the desired effect, as jewellers reporter high volume of sales. According to a Daily Thanthi report, gold jewellers in Tamil Nadu sold gold to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore.

Traders hope that the streak would continue till Saturday afternoon, as Akshaya Tritiya will continue until 2.50 pm.

This year, Akshaya Trithi started on Friday at 4.56 am and ends at 2.50 pm on Saturday.