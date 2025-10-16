Strict action being taken to curb kidney racket: Ma Subramanian tells Assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian on Thursday said in the Assembly that strict action is being taken to curb the kidney racket in Namakkal. He confirmed that two middlemen have been arrested, surgeries in the implicated hospitals have been banned, and a committee led by IAS officer S Vineeth is investigating the case, which involved false certificates and misuse of legal provisions.

“Kidney sales have taken place not only now but also in the past. A case has been registered in Namakkal in connection with the kidney theft complaint,” he said, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

He added, “The licenses of the hospitals involved have been cancelled without bias, and the certificates issued for kidney transplants have also been revoked. Guidelines should be framed for conducting organ transplants. In addition, awareness must be created that selling body organs is wrong.”

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK members wore badges reading “Let Kidneys Be Safe” and raised a motion on the issue.