Tamil Nadu government allocates Rs 1 crore to vaccinate 5 lakh dogs against rabies

CHENNAI: State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Anitha R Radhakrishnan informed the Assembly on Saturday that five lakh pets will be vaccinated against rabies in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, Anitha R Radhakrishnan said, "To prevent rabies, a deadly disease that spreads from animals to humans, and to create awareness among humans, five lakh dogs and pets in Tamil Nadu will be vaccinated against rabies at a cost of Rs 1 crore in with 50 percent subsidy."

He also said that 400 veterinary doctors will be given skill development training at a cost of Rs 1 crore to handle modern diagnostic equipments.