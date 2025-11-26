Stray dogs kill sheep in Kangeyam village

TIRUPUR: Five sheep were killed, and eight other were injured after stray dogs entered a shed and attacked livestock in Varathappampalayam village under Pappini panchayat in Kangeyam.

The incident occurred the night before yesterday, according to the owner. Vijaya (60), who rears livestock, had secured 30 sheep inside the shed before going to sleep.

Stray dogs reportedly entered the shed and attacked the animals, killing three adult sheep and two kids.

Following the incident, the owner informed officials from the Revenue Department, Kangeyam Police and veterinarians.

Farmers have urged authorities to control stray dogs and provide immediate relief for the goats that have died.