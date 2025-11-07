Stray dogs kill 50 country chickens including roosters from poultry coop, owner stages protest in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: With the carcasses of around 50 country chickens on the ground in Kumbakonam, a poultry man staged a protest on Friday regarding stray dog menace, and also demanded compensation for the loss.

Karthik (37) has been raising more than 50 country chickens and a herd of cattle in his farmhouse at Vivekandandar Nagar in Kumbakonam. He was maintaining the roosters in the poultry coop.

On Friday morning, when Karthik came to the farm house, he was shocked to see stray dogs had prowled into the coop and killed around 50 chickens, including several roosters, each valued several thousands.

Soon, he collected the carcasses and went to the Kumbakonam Block Development Office and placed them on the floor, and staged a protest demanding immediate action and compensation for the loss. “We have repeatedly appealed to the BDO to curb the stray dog menace. There have been incidents in which several kids were injured with bite marks. But till date, no proper action was initiated,” Karthik lamented.

On information, Nachiyarkoil Inspector Rajesh rushed to the spot and held talks with him, followed by BDO Vijayalakshmi who also spoke to him. After her assurance that action would be taken and a recommendation of compensation, Karthik left the place.