Stray dog menace worsens in Thoothukudi

THOOTUKUDI: Hospitals and health centres in Thoothukudi have been flooded with dog-bite victims, according to a news report on Wednesday.

Many patients have been waiting for the anti-rabies vaccine at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) and the Urban Primary Health Centres in the port town, as stray dogs have been indiscriminately attacking the public, mainly children, women and the senior citizens.

Residents, particularly children and senior citizens, have of late increasingly become anxious about dog bites, and the number of people coming to hospitals has also risen.

Street dogs are seen moving in packs around the Thoothukudi bus stand, market areas, temple premises and residential neighbourhoods, causing fear among the public to step outside.

Residents of Melasahnmugapuram, Keezhasahnmugapuram and other wards across the port city said stray dog attacks have become widespread.

More than 80 people received vaccination at the local primary health centre within a week, sources said, and certain information indicates that several others across the Thoothukudi Corporation limits have also been affected.