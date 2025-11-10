Stray dog bites devotee inside Tiruchendur temple

THOOTHUKUDI: A devotee was bitten by a stray dog standing inside the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy temple on Saturday, causing commotion among visitors.

Muthuraman, aged 60, from the Thana area near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, was bitten by the stray dog when he was standing inside the praharam for darshan.

He had come with his relatives and entered the temple through the Rs 100 paid darshan queue. While waiting inside the inner praharam (temple corridor), a stray dog lying nearby bit Muthuraman on his leg, causing bleeding. Temple staff immediately took him to the Tiruchendur GH for treatment.

He was given first aid and an anti-rabies vaccination. He is undergoing further treatment at the Ambasamudram Government Hospital.