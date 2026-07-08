Stop TVK ministers' rash reviews: Seeman

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday charged that Industries Minister Keerthana humiliated government school children in the name of an inspection, instead of encouraging confidence and learning.
He accused her of subjecting a government school student to embarrassment under the guise of questioning during an inspection visit.
In a statement, Seeman alleged that the minister's conduct had the effect of lowering the child's self-confidence and fostering a sense of inferiority. He said English was merely a language, not a measure of intelligence, and questioned whether a student should be judged for not being fluent in it.
The NTK leader also criticised the minister for reportedly making remarks about students seated in the back rows of classrooms, arguing that such comments could discourage children. He contended that public representatives should motivate students rather than pressure them during official visits.
Drawing a comparison with recent controversies involving ministers, Seeman said those holding public office should first demonstrate sensitivity and responsibility before questioning schoolchildren in public.
He further questioned why the Industries Minister had not visited the factory near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district where an ammonia leak reportedly claimed several lives. Seeman urged the minister to focus on industrial safety and environmental compliance in factories, particularly in North Chennai and other industrial regions.
Accusing the ruling TVK government of seeking publicity through school visits, Seeman urged ministers and legislators to refrain from politicising government schools and instead focus on constructive public welfare measures.