Minister S Keerthana defends Sivakasi govt school visit

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana on Monday defended her visit to a government school near Sivakasi, saying the focus should be on improving government schools rather than questioning those who exposed deficiencies in basic infrastructure.
Her clarification came amid criticism from opposition parties, including the DMK and the BJP, over her inspection of the school and the circulation of a video highlighting its condition.
In a statement, Keerthana said the school’s condition was not an isolated case but reflected years of neglect of government schools in Tamil Nadu. She questioned former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi over the absence of basic facilities, including toilets, physical education teachers, computer teachers and proper maintenance of school premises.
“Instead of blaming those who brought these issues to light, explain why such conditions were allowed to continue,” she said.
Rejecting allegations that the visit was politically motivated, Keerthana said Sivakasi was her Assembly constituency and raising students’ concerns with the School Education Department was both her responsibility and duty.
“I studied in Tamil medium from Class I to Class XII and see myself in those children. I have personally experienced the challenges faced by students from government schools while pursuing higher education and entering the corporate sector. Their future is more important than politics,” she said.
The Minister also dismissed allegations that her team had recorded the video that later went viral, saying it had been filmed by journalists accompanying her.
“The question is not who recorded the video. The real issue is why such conditions existed in the school,” she said.
Accusing her critics of attempting to divert public attention through false narratives, Keerthana said the government, under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and in coordination with School Education Minister Rajmohan, would continue efforts to improve infrastructure and educational standards in government schools.
“Politics is not about concealing the truth. It is about protecting the future of our children,” she added.