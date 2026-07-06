Minister S Keerthana defends Sivakasi govt school visit

Rejecting allegations that the visit was politically motivated, Keerthana said Sivakasi was her Assembly constituency and raising students’ concerns with the School Education Department was both her responsibility and duty.

“I studied in Tamil medium from Class I to Class XII and see myself in those children. I have personally experienced the challenges faced by students from government schools while pursuing higher education and entering the corporate sector. Their future is more important than politics,” she said.

The Minister also dismissed allegations that her team had recorded the video that later went viral, saying it had been filmed by journalists accompanying her.

“The question is not who recorded the video. The real issue is why such conditions existed in the school,” she said.

Accusing her critics of attempting to divert public attention through false narratives, Keerthana said the government, under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and in coordination with School Education Minister Rajmohan, would continue efforts to improve infrastructure and educational standards in government schools.

“Politics is not about concealing the truth. It is about protecting the future of our children,” she added.