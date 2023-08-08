Stop provoking AIADMK, EPS cautions DMK govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday cautioned the DMK government not to provoke the AIADMK unwantedly to cover up their failures in ensuring the state's rights.

Palaniswami, in a statement, cautioned the DMK government not to provoke the AIADMK unwantedly to cover up their failures in ensuring the state's rights. Instead, it should focus on addressing the issues pertaining to people and their welfare in the remaining period of their government.

Palaniswami's statement was in response to the CM's strongly worded social media post against the prime opposition and arch rival AIADMK for supporting the Union government's Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament to take away the power of the people's elected government in Delhi.

Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal pressurised the Congress and other alliance parties to voice against the Delhi Services Bill.

Only after he achieved his objective, he participated in the (INDIA front) alliance. However, the TN CM had failed to extract similar pressure on the Congress government before attending the oppositions' front in Bengaluru to get Cauvery water. It would have saved the farmers in the Delta region from the prevailing water issue, said Palaniswami.

Recalling the legal battle of the AIADMK government regarding the inter-state water dispute, the AIADMK general secretary criticised that the CM of TN is more concerned about his family and their business. He has no moral rights to talk about the AIADMK.

"Without addressing the key issues in the state, Stalin has been talking about the issues in other states to build an image for himself as a national level leader. The present government should spend the remaining period of the regime to address the issues of the people, " he said and continued that the AIADMK had never compromised on the welfare of the people under any circumstance.