Stop private dairies from milking public: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to strengthen Aavin and regulate private milk companies after they increased milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre, marking the third hike this year.
In a statement, Anbumani said private milk companies had raised the price of 3% fat blue-pack milk from Rs 31 to Rs 32 per 500 ml, while 4.5% fat green-pack milk increased from Rs 35 to Rs 37. The price of 6% fat orange pack milk was also hiked from Rs 40 to Rs 42 per 500 ml.
He said private milk prices had been increased three times since February and alleged that the repeated hikes were placing an additional burden on poor and middle-class families.
Comparing prices, Anbumani said Aavin’s 3% fat milk was sold at Rs 40 per litre, compared with Rs 64 charged by private companies.
Similarly, Aavin’s green-pack milk costs Rs 44 per litre, while private brands charge Rs 74 per litre. The orange pack variant is priced at Rs 60 with Aavin, compared to Rs 84 charged by private companies.