Stop private dairies from milking public: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said private milk companies had raised the price of 3% fat blue-pack milk from Rs 31 to Rs 32 per 500 ml, while 4.5% fat green-pack milk increased from Rs 35 to Rs 37. The price of 6% fat orange pack milk was also hiked from Rs 40 to Rs 42 per 500 ml.

He said private milk prices had been increased three times since February and alleged that the repeated hikes were placing an additional burden on poor and middle-class families.