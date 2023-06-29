Stop interfering or face consequences; Annamalai warns TN Govt

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Thursday said that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is spreading atheism will face consequences if it interferes further in the management of Thillai Nataraja temple, Chidambaram.

"The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department has been continuously working to destroy the worship practices of Chidambaram Thillai Nataraja temple, which is more than a thousand years old. The Supreme Court made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government has no authority over the temples managed by the Denominated community (Deekshidars). From the day the DMK came to power in 2021, Chidambaram temple has been continuously put into administrative hiatus and all efforts are being made to take over the temple by the HR&CE department," he said in a statement.

Pointing out the various incidents that damages the government, the saffron party leader said that the incompetent DMK should stop creating new problems in the temples to cover up the woes of the regime.



"The activities of the incompetent DMK are not only against the Hindu religion, but also against the Constitution of India, Supreme Court and the Madras High Court's rulings.

Without belief in any sacred tenet of Hinduism and being a home for a crowd that defames Hindu Goddess, the DMK, which spreads atheism will face consequences if it interferes further in the management of Chidambaram Thillai Nataraja temple," added Annamalai.