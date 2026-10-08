Stir against smart meter rollout from October 12: EB union

The organisation has announced a series of protests beginning on Thursday, with demonstrations planned outside 2,852 section offices of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) across the state. Protests will subsequently be held outside all executive engineer offices on October 12, 13 and 14 and supervising engineer offices on October 15.

The organisation's general secretary, T Jaisankar, said it would conduct a public outreach campaign from October 22 to 29, after which employees would go on an indefinite strike in the first week of November.