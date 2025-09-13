Sticking MGR pic can’t bring back his rule, mocks Raju

MADURAI: Senior AIADMK leader Sellur Raju condemned TVK president Vijay for using party founder MGR’s photos in his maiden campaign in Tiruchy, hitting out at the leader that using the former Chief Minister’s photo doesn’t mean he can use his legacy.

The AIADMK MLA condemned the usage of MGR’s portraits in Vijay’s caravan.

While talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju said the TVK chief could make use of the portrait of MGR, who won the hearts of people, but should not deceive the people. He ruled out any wave in favour of Vijay, saying that AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami is getting bigger crowds for his political campaign across the State.

He criticised Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for claiming that AIADMK can’t win in polls under the leadership of Palaniswami. He hit out at the DMK leader, saying that he was reading from a script given to him without even understanding its contents.

When it comes to politics, people talk about the AIADMK as the genuine alternative to DMK as they want to revive MGR’s popular rule, he said, adding that Palaniswami is taking the public towards that goal. Many leaders are using MGR for this reason, he said.