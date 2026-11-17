CHENNAI: Amid conflicting forecasts on cyclone Akvan from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent weather bloggers, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has asked television channels, online news platforms and social media users to rely only on official sources for weather information, including forecasts and warnings issued during heavy rain and other adverse conditions.
In an advisory dated November 16, the Authority said the IMD is the authorised agency to monitor weather and issue official forecasts, alerts and warnings. Some individuals were circulating personal opinions and unverified claims on social media, at times presenting themselves as official IMD sources, it noted. Such information, when carried by television channels and other media, could create confusion and unnecessary panic.
The Authority issued five guidelines. Media organisations should publish forecasts and warnings only after verifying them with official IMD sources, and individuals and unauthorised organisations should not be projected as government or IMD spokespersons. Outlets should also verify the credibility of those whose weather statements they carry and clearly distinguish personal views from official information.
The advisory urged media to avoid sensational headlines and unverified reports during cyclones, heavy rainfall and other disasters, as such content could trigger panic and affect the government’s preparedness and response. The IMD has forecast that Akvan is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday. Its projected track indicates the system could cross the Tamil Nadu coast before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Some private weather bloggers, however, have predicted that it could make landfall between Chennai and Cuddalore. The TNSDMA appealed to all media organisations to ensure that only accurate, verified weather information reaches the public.