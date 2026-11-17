In an advisory dated November 16, the Authority said the IMD is the authorised agency to monitor weather and issue official forecasts, alerts and warnings. Some individuals were circulating personal opinions and unverified claims on social media, at times presenting themselves as official IMD sources, it noted. Such information, when carried by television channels and other media, could create confusion and unnecessary panic.

The Authority issued five guidelines. Media organisations should publish forecasts and warnings only after verifying them with official IMD sources, and individuals and unauthorised organisations should not be projected as government or IMD spokespersons. Outlets should also verify the credibility of those whose weather statements they carry and clearly distinguish personal views from official information.