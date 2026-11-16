Tamil Nadu or Andhra: Bloggers, IMD divided over Akvan’s trajectory

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, the meteorological department said on Sunday. The department announced that the cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday. It also released the projected path of the cyclone, showing it will cross the Tamil Nadu coast before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Meanwhile, some private weather bloggers have predicted that Akvan will make landfall somewhere between Chennai and Cuddalore. Their predictions on social media and other platforms have left people wondering whether they should prepare to face its impact or not.

Dr VR Durai of RMC Chennai told DT Next that IMD scientists use several weather prediction models to forecast cyclone paths and trajectories, such as the Multi Model Ensemble model and several global weather prediction models.