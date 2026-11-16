Tamil Nadu or Andhra: Bloggers, IMD divided over Akvan’s trajectory

CHENNAI: Conflicting forecasts over the impending landfall of ‘Cyclone Akvan’ have left people confused over its likely path, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicting that the system would cross the Andhra Pradesh coast and private weather enthusiasts suggesting a possible landfall near Chennai.
A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, the meteorological department said on Sunday. The department announced that the cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday. It also released the projected path of the cyclone, showing it will cross the Tamil Nadu coast before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Meanwhile, some private weather bloggers have predicted that Akvan will make landfall somewhere between Chennai and Cuddalore. Their predictions on social media and other platforms have left people wondering whether they should prepare to face its impact or not.
Dr VR Durai of RMC Chennai told DT Next that IMD scientists use several weather prediction models to forecast cyclone paths and trajectories, such as the Multi Model Ensemble model and several global weather prediction models.
He also noted that RMC and IMD scientists had predicted that ‘Cyclone Akvan’ would make landfall along the Andhra coast. However, the system is expected to travel around 150 km offshore near Chennai, so the cyclone's outer bands or tail could pass over the Chennai region, causing heavy rainfall in the city on November 17 and 18. Responding to predictions by private weather bloggers, he said some relied on AI-based weather models that analyse the tracks of previous cyclones.
Private weather blogger Hemachandran, also known as Delta Weatherman, stood by his prediction that Akvan would make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast, between Chennai and Cuddalore.
He said that Google AI weather prediction Model, ECM AI model and Multi-Model Ensemble model forecasts showed that the cyclone could make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast. Weather prediction models showed a southward shift in the cyclone's projected path, indicating a Tamil Nadu landfall. He also noted that November 17, around 48 hours before the cyclone's expected landfall, would be the appropriate time to predict its landfall more accurately.
Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner B Chandra Mohan said the government has instructed the public and fishermen to follow and believe only official weather bulletins issued by the IMD and the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority. He noted that the Disaster Management Department will issue guidelines to television channels and newspapers regarding the publication of predictions made by private weather bloggers.