Sterlite firing: Madras HC seeks ATR on Justice Aruna panel report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a report regarding the departmental actions taken against the officials named in the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission report in connection with the police firing at the Anti-Sterlite protest.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice M Jothiraman heard the public interest litigation moved by J Vanitha, the mother of Snowlin, who was shot and killed in the anti-Sterlite protest on May 22, 2018, at Thoothukudi.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on behalf of the State submitted that the plea has now become infructuous as the CBI registered cases against the erred officials. Opposing this, advocate Rajini representing the petitioner said that no action has been taken against the officials as recommended.

Further, the advocate also sought to direct the State to enhance the compensation from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 victims, who were shot and killed during the protest.

The bench asked the AAG what the State is now going to do as several cases are being filed seeking enhancement of compensation referring to the compensation provided to the victims of illicit arrack at Kallakurichi.

The bench posted the matter to the second week of October with the direction to file a report regarding the action taken against the erred officials and to the plea of seeking enhancement of compensation.