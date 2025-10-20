Steps taken to restore satellite connectivity for stranded Kanniyakumari fishermen: Nirmala

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Union government has taken urgent steps to restore satellite connectivity for fishermen from Vallavilai village in Kanniyakumari district, who are reportedly stranded in the deep sea following a loss of communication.

Responding to the issue flagged by Seema, a member of the BJP Tamil Nadu Fishermen Cell, the Finance Minister said her office had spoken with Father Thomas of St Mary’s Church, Vallavilai, who raised concerns over the loss of Inmarsat satellite phone connectivity with several fishing boats currently at sea.

Citing a weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of turbulent sea conditions and rough weather, Sitharaman said immediate measures were being coordinated to ensure the fishermen’s safety.

Though the stranded fishermen were not equipped with BSNL satellite phone services, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and BSNL for swiftly stepping in to facilitate temporary connectivity by engaging with private satellite service providers.

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains deeply committed to the welfare, safety, and security of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and stands firmly with them in their hour of need,” Sitharaman said in a social media post.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, as efforts are under way to restore communication and guide the boats back safely to shore.