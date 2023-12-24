Status of rescue operations in southern TN: Modi dials Stalin

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled Chief Minister M K Stalin and inquired about the unprecedented floods in southern districts of the state.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, immediately after Cyclone Michaung. I have explained to him the massive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by the state government, despite resource constraints, and sought immediate financial support from the Union government, " Stalin informed in a social media post.

Further, Stalin said the PM has assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities.

Modi also conveyed Stalin that he has deputed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation in the state.

FM Nirmala would visit flood-hit Thoothukudi district on December 26.

Nirmala would also chair a review meeting at District Collectorate with the officials on Tuesday, December 26 and visit the flood-hit areas in the district.