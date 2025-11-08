Statewide ‘show of force’ operation needed: Karti

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday called for robust security checks of vehicles on the roads and identity checks of drivers, in a purported effort to make the streets of Tamil Nadu safer for women following the sexual assault of a college student in Coimbatore.

"The time has come for the Tamil Nadu Police to prove its mettle. A statewide ‘Show of Force’ operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads and identity checks must be done," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

He further called for all history sheeters to be required to report to a nearest police station thrice a week.

"All history sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week. Public must be made to feel safe," his post added, while he tagged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office.

Earlier on November 5, the Congress MP expressed deep shock over the incident and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action to ensure public safety and restore people's confidence.

In a post on X, Chidambaram urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to launch a comprehensive statewide show of force operation and round up "all suspected rowdy elements and known desperadoes," adding that such action would give confidence to the common citizen.