States must align with national policy: TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need for greater federal cohesion, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday asserted that Indian states must align with national policy frameworks, as India functions as a single, unified nation and not a loose federation akin to the United States.

Delivering his address during the Statehood Day celebrations of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi extended his greetings to the people of the three states and underscored the cultural and civilisational unity that binds the diverse regions of the country.

"Unlike American states, which enjoy a higher degree of political autonomy, Indian states operate within the constitutional framework of a singular nation. Though they are delineated for administrative and political convenience, they must work in harmony with national objectives,” he said.

He pointed out that various regions of the country are governed by distinct regulations due to political considerations, but this should not come at the cost of national integration.

"There is no political unity among the states, but there is a profound cultural unity. It is this spiritual and civilisational unity that strengthens the nation," he added.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and the proposed One Nation, One Election initiative, Governor Ravi stressed that these are visionary efforts aimed at strengthening democratic consistency and administrative efficiency.

"All states should accept and implement centrally designed welfare schemes and policies in the interest of national development," he said, reiterating the call for unity and cooperative federalism.

Wishing Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Raj Bhavan statement on X stated, “Today, we celebrate the pivotal contributions of these two vibrant states in shaping the essence of Bharat, nurturing its cultural and spiritual evolution while driving its economic growth. These sacred lands gave rise to visionary leaders and freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifices and foresight guided our struggle for independence and laid a strong foundation for a confident and progressive India.”

It further mentioned, “Building on this profound heritage and enduring legacy, the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat stand at the forefront of shaping a Viksit Bharat by 2047, reflecting a national vision defined by progress, resolve and innovation.”