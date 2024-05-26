Tamil Nadu will witness political revolution after June 4: Murugan

TIRUCHY: There would be a surprise in Tamil Nadu politics after June 4 and the people would witness a political revolution, said the Union Minister L Murugan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after worshipping at the Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Murugan said, as per the reports, the BJP would sweep in 400 seats and Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third term.

“With the completion of five phases in the election, we have received information that the BJP would secure at least 310 seats, and thus, the 400 seats target is absolute,” Murugan said.

Stating that there would be a surprise in Tamil Nadu politics after June 4, the Minister said, there would be some unexpected events in Tamil Nadu politics.

“Wait till June 4 and everyone will come to know the surprise,” Murugan said.

Expressing confidence over the winning of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election, Murugan said that the Tamil Nadu BJP would dedicate a massive victory to the NDA alliance while DMK would face a heavy loss in the election, he said.

Meanwhile, Murugan ridiculed Chief Minister MK Stalin for his claims of the INDIA bloc to form the government.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been daydreaming and the Congress would never cross 40 seats across the country and in such a situation, forming a government is a big joke.

Answering a query about the statement of the Prime Minister on the people of Tamil Nadu during his campaign in Odisha, Murugan said that the Chief Minister Stalin had not understood it and said that, he had been twisting the statement as usual to confuse the people of Tamil Nadu but the people are aware of it.