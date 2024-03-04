State tourism to get new branding strategies

CHENNAI: In a bid to secure enduring visitors’ engagement and long-term growth, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to enhance the marketing and branding strategies of State tourism at national and international target markets.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been entrusted to appoint an agency, which would guide the authorities for creative strategies, fostering the State's equity to surpass competition, leveraging tourism expertise across travel trends and segments, marketing, and branding strategy.

A senior official from the Tourism Department told DT Next that Tamil Nadu contributed to a significant 17.02% of domestic tourist visits, with over 115 million tourists visiting the State.

"Despite the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, Tamil Nadu ranked second in Foreign Tourist Visits, with 1.23 million foreign visitors to Tamil Nadu", he said, adding "in order to further increase both the domestic and foreign visitors by more than 20%, it has been decided to formulate and implement a creative and brand positioning strategy for the international and domestic markets for two years starting from this year".

Stating that the agency would identify the different target traveller segments, domestic and international, and develop traveller segmentation, the official said the experts would also prepare marketing plan and calendar to conduct international and domestic trade fairs and road shows, strategic plan for each activity, overseeing the execution of the strategy.

"Every month at least 40 to 50 posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which includes reels and stories", he said, adding content share will be done on YouTube as and when new videos are developed. Pointing out that the expert team would also prepare and maintain an inventory of the images, videos and creatives of Tamil Nadu Tourism, the official said a comprehensive destination product portfolio of Tamil Nadu Tourism, including the destinations, products and experiences.

He said creative and decorated hoardings will be displayed in public buses and train panels, metro rail and metro stations and airports. "Apart from this, research and develop the source market map would be prepared for both domestic and international", he said.

He further said that experts would also develop adventure and eco-camping sites at lesser-known destinations in order to accelerate economic growth and employment opportunities at these locations.