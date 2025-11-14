State, SCM garments sign MoU for new unit in Mannargudi

CHENNAI: To pour in more job opportunities for the Tiruvarur district, the state government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SCM Garments to set up a new unit in Mannargudi.

Under the MoU, SCM Garments (part of The Chennai Silks group) will set up a knitted garments manufacturing facility in Mannargudi and will invest Rs 50 crore in the first phase, said Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa.

"Their (SCM Garment's) customers span the world, from the UK and US to France, China and Hong Kong. That is the Dravidian Model at work. Taking industry to new districts and creating new opportunities," the minister said on X.

The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The new unit is expected to generate 2,500 new jobs in the district, a government release noted.

"The Tamil Nadu government has been taking initiatives to attract investments and create employment opportunities to achieve a $1-trillion economy by 2030. In line with this vision, Tiruvarur district will get a new investment in the textile sector," the release said.