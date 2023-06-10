Begin typing your search...

State Planning Commission meeting today

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman J Jeyaranjan and other members of the Commission also participated in the meeting which will reportedly discuss various welfare schemes in the State.

10 Jun 2023
State Planning Commission meeting today
Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: State Planning Commission meeting was scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin at 10 am on Saturday at the Secretariat, Chennai.

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman J Jeyaranjan and other members of the Commission also participated in the meeting which will reportedly discuss various welfare schemes in the State.

Online Desk

