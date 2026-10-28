State must address security lapses: Manickam Tagore

In a statement, Tagore said the incident was not an isolated case, pointing to several previous instances of prisoners escaping from custody in Tamil Nadu. He cited the escape of Sri Lankan prisoner Riyaz Khan while being transported to Villupuram in 2023, the escape of a life convict from Tiruchy Central Prison and repeated escapes by history sheeter Balamurugan, who was involved in 87 cases.

He also referred to an incident in which a prisoner escaped near Perundurai while being transported from Salem to Coimbatore, as well as the escape of 12 inmates from the Chengalpattu observation home after they allegedly attacked security personnel.

Tagore said the repeated incidents indicated persistent weaknesses in prison infrastructure, particularly in suburban and rural facilities. He called for immediate structural improvements and comprehensive reforms to strengthen prison security.