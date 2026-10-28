State must address security lapses: Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore has expressed shock and concern over the escape of 17 prisoners after allegedly attacking a prison guard at Theni prison, demanding a probe into the security lapses and disciplinary action against senior officials responsible for the failure.
In a statement, Tagore said the incident was not an isolated case, pointing to several previous instances of prisoners escaping from custody in Tamil Nadu. He cited the escape of Sri Lankan prisoner Riyaz Khan while being transported to Villupuram in 2023, the escape of a life convict from Tiruchy Central Prison and repeated escapes by history sheeter Balamurugan, who was involved in 87 cases.
He also referred to an incident in which a prisoner escaped near Perundurai while being transported from Salem to Coimbatore, as well as the escape of 12 inmates from the Chengalpattu observation home after they allegedly attacked security personnel.
Tagore said the repeated incidents indicated persistent weaknesses in prison infrastructure, particularly in suburban and rural facilities. He called for immediate structural improvements and comprehensive reforms to strengthen prison security.
Demanding accountability, the TNCC president urged the State government to investigate senior officials whose alleged failure to monitor the prison department had contributed to the security lapses and initiate impartial departmental action against those found responsible.
He also called for the immediate recapture of the remaining absconding prisoners and a comprehensive overhaul of the State's prison administration.